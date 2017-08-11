Wahl will undergo thoracic-outlet surgery Monday, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was shut down earlier this month after experiencing renewed soreness near his shoulder, and upon further evaluation, was diagnosed with thoracic-outlet syndrome. He will undergo surgery to address the condition, which means any thought of a return this season is out the window, and it's possible he will ultimately return with diminished stuff as has been the case with several other pitchers who have undergone the procedure.