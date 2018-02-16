Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Healthy heading into camp
Wahl (shoulder) said that this spring has been "the best I've felt throwing a baseball in a long time," Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Wahl underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in mid-August, but it appears as though he's made a full recovery heading into Oakland's training camp. Unfortunately, this surgery has been known to be a tough battle to overcome for pitchers, so expectations should be tampered moving forward. If Wahl winds up earning a place on the big-league roster, he will likely serve in low-leverage situations for the time being.
