Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Outrighted to Triple-A
Wahl (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Wahl missed most of 2017 with shoulder troubles and ultimately underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. The A's may throw him a bone and invite him to big-league camp for spring training, but Wahl will likely need to prove himself again over an extended sample in the minors before he receives another opportunity to pitch in the big leagues.
