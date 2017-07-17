Wahl (shoulder) threw to live hitters Monday and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Wahl has been on the disabled list since late May, but he's recently begun working off the mound and is set to face the final hurdle in his lengthy recovery from his right shoulder strain. It's unclear how long his rehab assignment will last, but it appears that Wahl could be activated from the DL within the next week or two.