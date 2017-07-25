Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Sent to 60-day DL
Wahl (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
This is largely a paperwork move, as Wahl has already missed 60 days of action. He's still expected to be activated from the disabled list any day now, although the Athletics will need to clear space on the 40-man roster to bring him back into the fold. For the time being, Chris Bassitt will replace him on the 40-man.
