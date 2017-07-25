Wahl (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

This is largely a paperwork move, as Wahl has already missed 60 days of action. He's still expected to be activated from the disabled list any day now, although the Athletics will need to clear space on the 40-man roster to bring him back into the fold. For the time being, Chris Bassitt will replace him on the 40-man.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast