Wahl was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wahl pitched in four spring training games, tossing 4.2 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits, two of which were home runs. He'll be sent down to minor-league camp after posting a disastrous 11.57 ERA. Wahl is expected to start the year with Triple-A Nashville.

