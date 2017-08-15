Play

Manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday that Wahl (shoulder) should be ready to return to action prior to the onset of 2018 Spring Training camp, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wahl underwent thoracic outlet syndrome Monday. Although he'll be out for the remainder of the 2017 season, he should hopefully be good to go when Spring Training starts back up in March of 2018.

