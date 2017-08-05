Athletics' Bobby Wahl: Shut down with setback
Wahl (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing after experiencing a setback recently, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This is devastating news for the young right-hander, as he was expected to be nearing a return from the DL in the coming days. Wahl has already been out since May with the shoulder strain and it appears the possibility of returning to the mound this season could be in jeopardy following the latest issue. The 25-year-old reliever appeared in seven games for the A's before being sidelined and a new timetable for his return could be revealed after medical consultation.
