Wahl (shoulder), whose rehab was recently shut down due to a setback, is expected to be examined by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas later this week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pearl specializes in thoracic-outlet syndrome, which is best described as a compression of the blood supply or nerves from the neck to armpit. A multitude of notable big-league arms, including Matt Harvey, Josh Beckett and Chris Carpenter, have been affected by the condition, and not all pitchers who've required surgery have been able to return to action. Meanwhile, some who have made it back have had to deal with a dip in velocity. Wahl's fastball does reach triple digits, making him one of the organization's top relief prospects.