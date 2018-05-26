Powell (knee) is closer to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell has been on the shelf since April 8 with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He recently resumed baseball activities and said he's close to running at 100 percent. Powell will likely need to appear in multiple rehab games before returning from he shelf. Given the way Dustin Fowler has been playing in his absence, Powell isn't guaranteed to rejoin the big club once activated.

