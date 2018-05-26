Athletics' Boog Powell: Close to rehab assignment
Powell (knee) is closer to embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell has been on the shelf since April 8 with a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He recently resumed baseball activities and said he's close to running at 100 percent. Powell will likely need to appear in multiple rehab games before returning from he shelf. Given the way Dustin Fowler has been playing in his absence, Powell isn't guaranteed to rejoin the big club once activated.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Resumes baseball activites•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Remains restricted from baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Out several weeks•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Officially hits DL•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Headed for DL•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Hampered by knee injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....