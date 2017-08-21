Athletics' Boog Powell: Could see more time in leadoff spot
Powell, who went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run out of the top of the order against the Astros on Sunday, could see more time in the leadoff spot going forward, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The recent trade acquisition had an appreciable impact on the outcome Sunday, as his hustle play in the first inning helped prompt a pair of errors by the Astros that led to two runs. Powell concedes he thrives on hitting out of the top of the order, labeling it as the spot in the lineup where he feels most comfortable. Manager Bob Melvin opted to try Powell in the leadoff role Sunday as part of a series of changes brought about by a disappointing shutout loss Saturday. Given the results, the 24-year-old outfielder could get more opportunities to set the table in coming games.
