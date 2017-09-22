Powell had an MRI on his knee and is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Friday will mark the fifth consecutive game in which Powell has been withheld from the starting lineup, and it appears that a knee issue is the cause for his absence. Fortunately, the MRI came back negative, so Powell avoided incurring structural damage. As long as his knee's swelling is reduced, Powell would like to return before the season comes to an end. Chad Pinder is starting in center field and hitting seventh Friday night with Powell out.