Powell was traded to the Athletics on Sunday in exchange for first baseman Yonder Alonso.

Powell is expected to remain in the Pacific Coast League and report to the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate at Nashville after accruing a .340/.416/.490 line in 239 plate appearances with Tacoma for the season. The 24-year-old boasts above-average speed and the ability to play all three outfield spots, but it's unclear if he possesses a good enough hit tool to project as much more than a fourth or fifth outfielder at the big-league level. Powell didn't find much success while appearing in 23 games with the Mariners earlier in the season, going 7-for-36 (.194 average) at the plate. He should get another look in the majors as a September callup.