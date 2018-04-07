Athletics' Boog Powell: Hampered by knee injury
Powell is sidelined with a right knee sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It seemed odd that Powell was taking a seat against a right-handed pitcher Saturday, but it appears that an injury was to blame. Powell is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow, which should shed some light on the severity of the issue. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
