Athletics' Boog Powell: Headed for DL
Powell is expected to be placed on the disabled list Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
It was revealed that a sprained right knee was bothering the second-year outfielder earlier Saturday, and it seems that the team wants to take it slow with his recovery. Powell will undergo an MRI on Monday, which should clarify the severity of the injury. While he's sidelined, look for Jake Smolinski and Trayce Thompson to pick up some extra starts in the outfield.
