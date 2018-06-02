Athletics' Boog Powell: Heading to extended spring training
Powell (knee) is heading to extended spring training in Arizona to go through an array of baseball activities, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.
Powell is now just a week short of a two-month stay on the disabled list, but he appears to finally be making appreciable progress. Manager Bob Melvin reports that Powell will be getting at-bats, running the bases and engaging in several more of what he termed "controlled-type" activities. Powell resumed batting practice before last Tuesday's game, and he now appears set to take another significant step toward a return to full health.
