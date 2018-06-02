Powell (knee) is heading to extended spring training in Arizona to go through an array of baseball activities, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

Powell is now just a week short of a two-month stay on the disabled list, but he appears to finally be making appreciable progress. Manager Bob Melvin reports that Powell will be getting at-bats, running the bases and engaging in several more of what he termed "controlled-type" activities. Powell resumed batting practice before last Tuesday's game, and he now appears set to take another significant step toward a return to full health.