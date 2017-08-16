Play

Powell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Rajai Davis will take over in center field with a lefty (Danny Duffy) due up for the opposition. That will likely be the norm over the rest of the season, with Powell starting against righties but sitting against same-handed pitchers. Powell has gone 3-for-12 with a double, a walk and three runs scored since joining Oakland.

