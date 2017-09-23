Powell (knee) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Powell's knee issue continues to linger, so he'll stick on the bench for the sixth straight contest. A recent MRI came back negative, so as long as his swelling reduces in the coming days, he should be able to make it back before the season ends. That isn't a guarantee, though. In the meantime, Chad Pinder will continue to start in center field for the A's.