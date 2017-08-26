Athletics' Boog Powell: Hits bench against lefty
Powell is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With a tough lefty (Cole Hamels) toeing the rubber for the opposition, Powell will take a seat on the bench. He's had just 10 plate appearances against southpaws this season, and the Athletics will likely continue to limit his opportunities against left-handers for the rest of the season. Mark Canha is starting in center field for him.
