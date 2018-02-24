Powell (knee) is batting leadoff and playing in center against San Diego on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Powell will take the field for the club's Cactus League contest at full health after missing the final couple weeks of the 2017 season due to a knee injury. Over the course of last year, he slashed .282/.358/.402 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 52 games and will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster.