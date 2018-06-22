Athletics' Boog Powell: Laces pair of hits at Nashville
Powell (knee) went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Triple-A Nashville's win over Round Rock on Thursday.
Powell has now hit in five straight rehab games and sports a .292 average overall in his eight contests down on the farm. He played a full nine innings in center field Thursday, and after four games at the Triple-A level overall, it appears likely he's on the brink of activation. However, the same-handed Dustin Fowler has acquitted himself at center in Powell's absence, so the latter's potential path to playing time at the big-league level would appear a bit murky at present.
