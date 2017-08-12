Powell (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, playing center field and leading off, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was all set to make his Athletics debut Friday, five days after being traded away by Seattle, but Powell had an asthma attack in the hours leading up to first pitch. The 24-year-old will slot in atop the order against right-hander Dylan Bundy in his return, and it seems Powell may play regularly down the stretch, perhaps while serving on the large end of a center-field platoon alongside Rajai Davis.