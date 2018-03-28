Athletics' Boog Powell: Makes Opening Day roster
Powell made the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Powell appeared to be behind Dustin Fowler in the battle for the starting center field job, but Fowler will start the year at Triple-A Nashville. In a small sample of 135 plate appearances for the A's and Mariners last season, Powell hit .282/.358/.402. He has options remaining, so there's no guarantee he remains on the roster all season, and he doesn't offer a whole lot for fantasy owners. Hit pitcher-friendly home park will likely suppress his batting average and power, and while he's shown a bit of speed in the minors, he only attempted one steal (unsuccessfully) in the majors last season.
