Powell is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Powell will remain on the bench yet again as his playing time continues to dwindle. Since Sept. 10, the outfielder has recorded just 11 at-bats during nine games. In his place, Chad Pinder is set to man the center field duties for the series finale.

