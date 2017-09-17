Athletics' Boog Powell: Not starting Sunday
Powell isn't in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Mark Canha will start in center field and hit sixth with Powell sitting out of Sunday's contest. Powell has shown some improvement at the plate lately, as he's hit .333 with a .933 OPS in the month of September.
