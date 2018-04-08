The Athletics placed Powell (knee) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

After Powell was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Angels due to the sprained right knee, the Athletics quickly concluded that the outfielder would need additional time off to recover. With an MRI on tap Monday, the Athletics should soon find out the severity of Powell's setback and get a better idea regarding his recovery timetable. Mark Canha was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move and could factor into the mix for playing time in the outfield while Powell is sidelined.