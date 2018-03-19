Powell went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old is competing for a reserve outfield role, and both he and Jake Smolinski currently slot behind Dustin Fowler on the depth chart in center field. Powell is hitting .278 with three doubles, four walks, a pair of stolen bases and nine runs in 41 plate appearances this spring, a solid all-around line that nevertheless is devoid of the long ball. The production is quite likely a microcosm of what Powell might be able to offer in a part-time role during the regular season, as he slashed .282/.358/.402 with eight extra-base hits (five doubles, three home runs) over 135 plate appearances with the Mariners and Athletics in 2017.