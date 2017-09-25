Athletics' Boog Powell: Out again Monday
Powell (knee) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell hasn't played since Sept. 16, and he'll open on the bench for an eighth straight contest as he continues to deal with a swollen knee. It's still unclear if he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season. With Powell and Chad Pinder (concussion) both sidelined, Jake Smolinski will draw the start in center field Monday.
