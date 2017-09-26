Athletics' Boog Powell: Out for remainder of season
Powell (knee) will not play again during the 2017 season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell was held out of the starting lineup in each of the team's past four games and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a nagging knee injury. He'll conclude the 2017 campaign with a respectable .282/.358/.402 line over 135 total plate appearances with Seattle and Oakland. Jake Smolinski will like handle center field duties in his stead.
