Athletics' Boog Powell: Out Friday
Powell is not in Friday's lineup against the Angels.
Expectedly, Powell will take a seat in favor of Jake Smolinski with left-hander Tyler Skaggs on the mound for Los Angeles. The 25-year-old collected a pair of extra-base hits during Thursday's win, going 2-for-5 with a run scored.
