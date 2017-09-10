Athletics' Boog Powell: Out of lineup Sunday
Powell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
With the left-handed Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the Astros, Powell will be relegated to the bench in favor of the right-handed-hitting Mark Canha in center field.
