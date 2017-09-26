Play

Powell (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell's knee injury continues to linger, so he'll remain on the bench for a ninth straight contest. His status for the remainder of the season is still up in the air. Jake Smolinski will draw another start in center field in his stead.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast