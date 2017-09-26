Athletics' Boog Powell: Out of lineup Tuesday
Powell (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell's knee injury continues to linger, so he'll remain on the bench for a ninth straight contest. His status for the remainder of the season is still up in the air. Jake Smolinski will draw another start in center field in his stead.
