Athletics' Boog Powell: Out of lineup vs southpaw
Powell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
As per usual, Powell will take a seat on the bench with a southpaw (Martin Perez) starting for the opposition. Powell has gone 0-for-15 since collecting a pair of hits in the season opener, and he's now hitting just .100 on the year. In his place, Jake Smolinski will start in center field and hit ninth.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...