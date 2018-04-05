Powell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

As per usual, Powell will take a seat on the bench with a southpaw (Martin Perez) starting for the opposition. Powell has gone 0-for-15 since collecting a pair of hits in the season opener, and he's now hitting just .100 on the year. In his place, Jake Smolinski will start in center field and hit ninth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories