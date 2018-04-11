Powell (knee) was diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain and will be sidelined for several weeks, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Powell was held out over the weekend with the knee sprain and should now be sidelined at least through the start of May. The diagnosis of a Grade 1 sprain is relatively good news, but the Athletics seem to be expressing caution as 25-year-old isn't expected to do anything for three weeks, McWilliams reports.