Athletics' Boog Powell: Pair of extra-base knocks in opener
Powell went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning Opening Day win over the Angels.
He didn't let his bottom-of-the-order spot stop him from making some noise, as he was the only Athletics player with multiple extra-base hits. Powell is set to serve as the left-handed side of a center-field platoon with Jake Smolinski, which should allow him to still see a solid share of playing time.
