Athletics' Boog Powell: Plays both weekend games with Triple-A Nashville
Powell (knee) went 2-for-7 during two games over the weekend with Triple-A Nashville.
Powell shifted his rehab to Nashville after making four appearances with High-A Stockton to kick off his minor-league assignment. The outfielder is now 4-for-17 with an RBI and five walks over his six rehab games overall, and he's been able to play in the field without setbacks. It remains to be seen how much longer the Athletics will hold off on activating Powell, as he appears to have regained full strength in his previously sprained knee.
