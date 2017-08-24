Powell went 3-for-6 with a double and two runs in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. He was also caught stealing on his one attempt.

Powell's bat has been on fire since joining the Athletics (13-for-30) and he's been especially productive at the top of the order. The rookie is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with a double and five runs when leading off, and with the trade of Rajai Davis to the Red Sox on Wednesday, he's now entrenched as the everyday centerfielder.