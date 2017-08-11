Athletics' Boog Powell: Promoted to Oakland
Powell was called up by the A's on Friday.
Powell will join the big-league club just days after coming over from Seattle in the Yonder Alonso trade. During 23 games with the Mariners this season, Powell hit .194/.310/.194 with two RBI and six runs in his first taste of the majors. He's played well at the Triple-A level this season, and figures to provide depth for Oakland moving forward while earning the occasional start in the outfield, most likely in center against right-handed pitching.
