Athletics' Boog Powell: Remains out Sunday
Powell (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Powell is dealing with a swollen knee, and although it's possible that he could return before the season comes to an end, there have been no reports of him participating in workouts to test the condition of his knee. With Powell out, Chad Pinder had been spending time in center field. However, Pinder was recently placed on concussion protocol, making Jake Smolinski the likely candidate to join Oakland's outfield until either Powell or Pinder are back in full health.
