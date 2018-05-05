Athletics' Boog Powell: Remains restricted from baseball activities
Powell continues to experience right knee soreness and is still restricted from baseball activities, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Powell officially hit the disabled list April 8, and an MRI conducted the next day revealed a Grade 1 MCL sprain. He was originally projected to be shut down for three weeks, a timeline that's already been exceeded. With Powell not even ready to return to preliminary baseball work, he appears set to miss several more weeks at a minimum.
