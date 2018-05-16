Athletics' Boog Powell: Resumes baseball activites
Powell (knee) has resumed baseball activities after being shut down for over a month, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell was placed on the DL on April 8 due to a Grade 1 MCL sprain. It's likely that he will need a few weeks to gradually ramp up activities before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment near the end of May. Expect another update on his status once he begins taking cuts and participating in agility drills.
