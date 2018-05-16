Powell (knee) has resumed baseball activities after being shut down for over a month, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell was placed on the DL on April 8 due to a Grade 1 MCL sprain. It's likely that he will need a few weeks to gradually ramp up activities before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment near the end of May. Expect another update on his status once he begins taking cuts and participating in agility drills.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories