Powell (knee, thumb) will resume on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville in the coming days, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell was initially placed on the disabled list in early April due to a Grade 1 MCL sprain and then suffered a thumb injury while on a rehab assignment with Nashville in late June. The specifics of his thumb injury have yet to come to light, but Powell will likely require multiple games in the minor leagues before returning to Oakland.