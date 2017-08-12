Athletics' Boog Powell: Scratched with illness
Powell was scratched from Friday night's game due to an illness, Steve Melewski of MASN reports.
Powell was slated to make his Oakland debut Friday night in Baltimore, but a bug will delay his second major league stint by at least a day. The Athletics want to see what they have in their new acquisition, so expect him back in the lineup as soon as possible.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Promoted to Oakland•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Successful return to majors•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Recalled from Triple-A, enters lineup Sunday•
-
Mariners' Boog Powell: Returns to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...