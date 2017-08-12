Play

Powell was scratched from Friday night's game due to an illness, Steve Melewski of MASN reports.

Powell was slated to make his Oakland debut Friday night in Baltimore, but a bug will delay his second major league stint by at least a day. The Athletics want to see what they have in their new acquisition, so expect him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

