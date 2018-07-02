Powell (knee, thumb) has been sidelined for more than a week at Triple-A Nashville after suffering a thumb injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Powell last saw game action with the Sounds on June 21, which may be when he suffered the injury. At the time, the outfielder appeared close to full health with respect to the knee issue that prompted his rehab assignment, and he'd hit safely in five straight games before suffering the thumb injury. It remains to be seen how long this latest setback will delay Powell's eventual return to the big-league club.