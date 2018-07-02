Athletics' Boog Powell: Setback in rehab
Powell (knee, thumb) has been sidelined for more than a week at Triple-A Nashville after suffering a thumb injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Powell last saw game action with the Sounds on June 21, which may be when he suffered the injury. At the time, the outfielder appeared close to full health with respect to the knee issue that prompted his rehab assignment, and he'd hit safely in five straight games before suffering the thumb injury. It remains to be seen how long this latest setback will delay Powell's eventual return to the big-league club.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Laces pair of hits at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Plays both weekend games with Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, steals in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: To begin working out with team Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...