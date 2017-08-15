Powell went 1-for-3 with a run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

The rookie has started three consecutive games with his new club, hitting safely in two of them. The disparity between Powell's minor-league and major-league numbers this season is stark and shines much more favorably on the latter, but he could see his first extended opportunity to acclimate to big-league arms during the balance of the 2017 campaign.