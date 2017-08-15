Play

Powell went 1-for-3 with a run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

The rookie has started three consecutive games with his new club, hitting safely in two of them. The disparity between Powell's minor-league and major-league numbers this season is stark and shines much more favorably on the latter, but he could see his first extended opportunity to acclimate to big-league arms during the balance of the 2017 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast