Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, scores in rehab restart
Powell (knee, thumb) went 1-for-4 with a run in Triple-A Nashville's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday, his first game back in action at the minor-league level since June 21.
Powell was sidelined for more than a month with a thumb injury that he picked up during his rehab assignment. Prior to the extended absence, Powell had seemed to be nearing a full recovery from the knee injury that originally landed him on the disabled list, as he'd been able to play eight games at the minor-league level without setbacks. It remains to be seen how many more games with the Sounds the organization deems he needs before being considered for activation.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Setback in rehab•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Laces pair of hits at Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Plays both weekend games with Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, steals in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.