Powell (knee, thumb) went 1-for-4 with a run in Triple-A Nashville's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday, his first game back in action at the minor-league level since June 21.

Powell was sidelined for more than a month with a thumb injury that he picked up during his rehab assignment. Prior to the extended absence, Powell had seemed to be nearing a full recovery from the knee injury that originally landed him on the disabled list, as he'd been able to play eight games at the minor-league level without setbacks. It remains to be seen how many more games with the Sounds the organization deems he needs before being considered for activation.