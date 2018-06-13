Powell (knee) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in High-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Monday.

Powell led off and played center field for seven innings in the contest, his second since starting his rehab assignment with the Ports. He took a scheduled night off Tuesday and will likely be back in the lineup Wednesday, when he might be slated to play the full game. If all continues setback-free, Powell is slated to move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville by week's end.