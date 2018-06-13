Athletics' Boog Powell: Singles, steals in rehab game
Powell (knee) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in High-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Monday.
Powell led off and played center field for seven innings in the contest, his second since starting his rehab assignment with the Ports. He took a scheduled night off Tuesday and will likely be back in the lineup Wednesday, when he might be slated to play the full game. If all continues setback-free, Powell will move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville by week's end.
More News
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: To begin working out with team Friday•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Heading to extended spring training•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Takes swings Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Boog Powell: Close to rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.