Athletics' Boog Powell: Sitting out again Monday
Powell is not in the lineup Monday versus the Tigers.
Chad Pinder will start in center field and hit seventh Monday night. Consistent playing time for Powell may be hard to come by as the season winds down, as this marks the fifth time over the last seven games that he's been held out of the starting lineup.
