Athletics' Boog Powell: Smacks first big-league homer
Powell went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.
A day after leading off and manager Bob Melvin confirming Powell would be spending more time in that spot going forward, the rookie was deployed out of the nine hole. However, he was undeterred by the move, blasting a 367-foot shot to right in the eighth for his first major-league round tripper and getting on base on two other occasions. The move to Oakland from Seattle has agreed with Powell thus far, as he's slashing .421/.522/.632 over his first seven games with the new club.
